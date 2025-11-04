ThoughtWorks प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

ThoughtWorks में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर मुआवजा in India Senior Product Manager के लिए प्रति year ₹2.78M से Principal Product Manager के लिए प्रति year ₹7.17M तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in India पैकेज कुल ₹3.46M है। ThoughtWorks के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 11/4/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
