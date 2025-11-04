ThoughtWorks प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
ThoughtWorks में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर मुआवजा in India Senior Product Manager के लिए प्रति year ₹2.78M से Principal Product Manager के लिए प्रति year ₹7.17M तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in India पैकेज कुल ₹3.46M है। ThoughtWorks के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 11/4/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
सामान्य प्रश्न

ThoughtWorks in India में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₹7,370,523 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
ThoughtWorks में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर भूमिका in India के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₹3,456,004 है।

