ThoughtWorks प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

ThoughtWorks में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर मुआवजा in United States Senior Product Designer के लिए प्रति year $136K है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $81.8K है। ThoughtWorks के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 11/4/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$136K
$136K
$0
$0
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
|कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
शामिल पदनामनया पदनाम जमा करें