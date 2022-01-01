कंपनी निर्देशिका
Thomson Reuters वेतन

Thomson Reuters का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर कस्टमर सर्विस के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $6,509 से उच्च स्तर पर सेल्स के लिए $385,000 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Thomson Reuters. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/20/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
TR7 $7.3K
TR6 $26.6K
TR5 $24.5K
TR4 $29.3K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Product Manager $102K
Director $169K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
Median $90.3K

यूएक्स डिजाइनर

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
Median $87.1K
सेल्स
Median $385K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $233K
यूएक्स रिसर्चर
Median $63.7K
ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेज
Median $372K
बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स
$159K
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$24.6K
बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट
$122K
चीफ ऑफ स्टाफ
$164K
कस्टमर सर्विस
$6.5K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$17.4K
डेटा साइंस मैनेजर
$127K
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
$7.5K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
$16.8K
लीगल
$118K
मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट
$96.7K
मार्केटिंग
$76.4K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$124K
सेल्स इंजीनियर
$112K
साइबर सिक्योरिटी एनालिस्ट
$122K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$122K
टेक्निकल राइटर
$17.5K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Thomson Reuters में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सेल्स है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $385,000 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Thomson Reuters में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $96,714 है।

अन्य संसाधन