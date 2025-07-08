कंपनी निर्देशिका
The Stepstone Group
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

The Stepstone Group वेतन

The Stepstone Group का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सेल्स के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $52,462 से उच्च स्तर पर डेटा साइंस मैनेजर के लिए $184,677 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है The Stepstone Group. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/2/2025

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

डेटा साइंस मैनेजर
$185K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$94.4K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
$107K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$101K
सेल्स
$52.5K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$109K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

The Stepstone Group में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका डेटा साइंस मैनेजर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $184,677 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
The Stepstone Group में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $103,850 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    The Stepstone Group के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Snap
  • Tesla
  • Spotify
  • Facebook
  • Airbnb
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन