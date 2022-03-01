कंपनी निर्देशिका
Tencent Holdings
Tencent Holdings वेतन

Tencent Holdings का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक व्यवसाय विश्लेषक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $43,084 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी) के लिए $666,650 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Tencent Holdings. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/16/2025

$160K

व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$43.1K
व्यवसाय विकास
$108K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$63.5K

सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$667K
कानूनी
$301K
भागीदार प्रबंधक
$158K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$55.9K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$102K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Tencent Holdings में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी) at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $666,650 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Tencent Holdings में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $104,824 है।

