Teledyne Photometrics
Teledyne Photometrics सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Teledyne Photometrics में औसत सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $90.2K से $129K तक है। Teledyne Photometrics के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$103K - $121K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$90.2K$103K$121K$129K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Teledyne Photometrics?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Teledyne Photometrics in United States में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $128,700 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Teledyne Photometrics में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $90,200 है।

