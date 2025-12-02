कंपनी निर्देशिका
Telecom Jobs
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • डेटा साइंटिस्ट

  • सभी डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

Telecom Jobs डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

Telecom Jobs में औसत डेटा साइंटिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in Kazakhstan प्रति year KZT 12.72M से KZT 17.71M तक है। Telecom Jobs के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$26.6K - $31.4K
Kazakhstan
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$24.9K$26.6K$31.4K$34.6K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

हमें केवल 3 और डेटा साइंटिस्ट सबमिशन में Telecom Jobs की जरूरत है अनलॉक करने के लिए!

अपने दोस्तों और कम्युनिटी को आमंत्रित करें ताकि वे 60 सेकंड से भी कम समय में गुमनाम रूप से सैलरी जोड़ सकें। अधिक डेटा का मतलब है आपके जैसे जॉब सीकर्स और हमारी कम्युनिटी के लिए बेहतर इनसाइट्स!

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Telecom Jobs?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें डेटा साइंटिस्ट ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

Telecom Jobs in Kazakhstan में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज KZT 17,712,501 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Telecom Jobs में डेटा साइंटिस्ट भूमिका in Kazakhstan के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा KZT 12,716,667 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Telecom Jobs के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Roblox
  • PayPal
  • Uber
  • Tesla
  • Intuit
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/telecom-jobs/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.