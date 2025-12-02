Teladoc Health में मध्यक सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट मुआवजा in United States पैकेज प्रति year कुल $305K है। Teladoc Health के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
33%
वर्ष 1
33%
वर्ष 2
33%
वर्ष 3
Teladoc Health में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:
33% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.00% वार्षिक)
33% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (33.00% वार्षिक)
33% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (33.00% वार्षिक)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/solution-architect.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.