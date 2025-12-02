Teladoc Health प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
Teladoc Health में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर मुआवजा in United States Senior Product Designer के लिए प्रति year $173K है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $163K है। Teladoc Health के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
मुआवजा जोड़ेंस्तरों की तुलना करें
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$173K
$159K
$5.8K
$8.7K
देखें 3 अधिक स्तर
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
जोड़ेंकंपेंसेशन जोड़ेंवेतन जोड़ें

कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
डेटा एक्सपोर्ट करें

वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

33%

वर्ष 1

33%

वर्ष 2

33%

वर्ष 3

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Teladoc Health में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 33% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.00% वार्षिक)

  • 33% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (33.00% वार्षिक)

  • 33% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (33.00% वार्षिक)



शामिल पदनाम

नया पदनाम जमा करें

यूएक्स डिजाइनर

सामान्य प्रश्न

Teladoc Health in United States में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $207,400 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Teladoc Health में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $150,020 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Teladoc Health के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

अन्य संसाधन

