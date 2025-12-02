कंपनी निर्देशिका
Teladoc Health
  • वेतन
  • मार्केटिंग

  • सभी मार्केटिंग वेतन

Teladoc Health मार्केटिंग वेतन

Teladoc Health में मार्केटिंग मुआवजा in United States Senior के लिए प्रति year $139K है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $98.8K है। Teladoc Health के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Marketing I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Marketing II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Marketing III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior
$139K
$119K
$12.5K
$7K
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

33%

वर्ष 1

33%

वर्ष 2

33%

वर्ष 3

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Teladoc Health में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 33% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.00% वार्षिक)

  • 33% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (33.00% वार्षिक)

  • 33% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (33.00% वार्षिक)



सामान्य प्रश्न

Teladoc Health in United States में मार्केटिंग के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $179,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Teladoc Health में मार्केटिंग भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $109,000 है।

अन्य संसाधन

