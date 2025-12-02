कंपनी निर्देशिका
TekStream Solutions
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
TekStream Solutions सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट वेतन

TekStream Solutions में औसत सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $98.4K से $140K तक है। TekStream Solutions के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$113K - $132K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$98.4K$113K$132K$140K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं TekStream Solutions?

सामान्य प्रश्न

TekStream Solutions in United States में सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $140,400 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
TekStream Solutions में सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $98,400 है।

अन्य संसाधन

