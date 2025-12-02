कंपनी निर्देशिका
Tecno Mobile
Tecno Mobile डेटा एनालिस्ट वेतन

Tecno Mobile में औसत डेटा एनालिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in Turkey प्रति year TRY 560K से TRY 795K तक है। Tecno Mobile के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$15.6K - $18.5K
Turkey
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$13.7K$15.6K$18.5K$19.5K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Tecno Mobile?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Tecno Mobile in Turkey में डेटा एनालिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज TRY 794,635 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Tecno Mobile में डेटा एनालिस्ट भूमिका in Turkey के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा TRY 559,699 है।

अन्य संसाधन

