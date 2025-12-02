कंपनी निर्देशिका
TechStyle Fashion Group
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर

  • सभी प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

TechStyle Fashion Group प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

TechStyle Fashion Group में मध्यक प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर मुआवजा in United States पैकेज प्रति year कुल $140K है। TechStyle Fashion Group के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
TechStyle Fashion Group
Product Manager
El Segundo, CA
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$140K
स्तर
Senior
मूल वेतन
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
2 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
7 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं TechStyle Fashion Group?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
सामान्य प्रश्न

TechStyle Fashion Group in United States में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $146,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
TechStyle Fashion Group में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $140,000 है।

अन्य संसाधन

