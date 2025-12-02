कंपनी निर्देशिका
TechStyle Fashion Group
TechStyle Fashion Group प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

TechStyle Fashion Group में औसत प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $116K से $165K तक है। TechStyle Fashion Group के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$132K - $150K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$116K$132K$150K$165K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं TechStyle Fashion Group?

सामान्य प्रश्न

TechStyle Fashion Group in United States में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $165,200 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
TechStyle Fashion Group में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $116,200 है।

अन्य संसाधन

