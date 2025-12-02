कंपनी निर्देशिका
TechStyle Fashion Group
TechStyle Fashion Group डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

TechStyle Fashion Group में औसत डेटा साइंटिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $95.5K से $136K तक है। TechStyle Fashion Group के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$108K - $123K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$95.5K$108K$123K$136K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं TechStyle Fashion Group?

सामान्य प्रश्न

TechStyle Fashion Group in United States में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $135,700 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
TechStyle Fashion Group में डेटा साइंटिस्ट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $95,450 है।

