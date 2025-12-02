Technology & Strategy मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
Technology & Strategy में औसत मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट कुल मुआवजा in United Arab Emirates प्रति year AED 486K से AED 690K तक है। Technology & Strategy के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$150K - $178K
United Arab Emirates
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$132K$150K$178K$188K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Technology & Strategy?

Technology & Strategy in United Arab Emirates में मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज AED 690,005 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Technology & Strategy में मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट भूमिका in United Arab Emirates के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा AED 486,003 है।

