Technisys
Technisys अकाउंटेंट वेतन

Technisys में औसत अकाउंटेंट कुल मुआवजा in Argentina प्रति year ARS 21.93M से ARS 30.02M तक है। Technisys के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$18.1K - $21.4K
Argentina
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$16.7K$18.1K$21.4K$22.8K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Technisys?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Technisys in Argentina में अकाउंटेंट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ARS 30,021,179 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Technisys में अकाउंटेंट भूमिका in Argentina के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ARS 21,928,513 है।

अन्य संसाधन

