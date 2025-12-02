कंपनी निर्देशिका
TechnipFMC
यहाँ काम करते हैं?
TechnipFMC सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

TechnipFMC के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$55K - $62.6K
Norway
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$48.6K$55K$62.6K$69K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं TechnipFMC?

सामान्य प्रश्न

TechnipFMC in Norway में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज NOK 696,996 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
TechnipFMC में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in Norway के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा NOK 490,260 है।

