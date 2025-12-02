कंपनी निर्देशिका
TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) वेतन

TechnipFMC में औसत इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) कुल मुआवजा प्रति year R$250K से R$364K तक है। TechnipFMC के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$51.8K - $59K
Brazil
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$45.1K$51.8K$59K$65.7K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं TechnipFMC?

सामान्य प्रश्न

TechnipFMC में इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज R$364,035 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
TechnipFMC में इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) भूमिका के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा R$249,888 है।

