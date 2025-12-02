कंपनी निर्देशिका
TechnipFMC
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • कस्टमर सर्विस ऑपरेशन्स

  • सभी कस्टमर सर्विस ऑपरेशन्स वेतन

TechnipFMC कस्टमर सर्विस ऑपरेशन्स वेतन

TechnipFMC में औसत कस्टमर सर्विस ऑपरेशन्स कुल मुआवजा प्रति year $151K से $211K तक है। TechnipFMC के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$162K - $191K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$151K$162K$191K$211K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

हमें केवल 3 और कस्टमर सर्विस ऑपरेशन्स सबमिशन में TechnipFMC की जरूरत है अनलॉक करने के लिए!

अपने दोस्तों और कम्युनिटी को आमंत्रित करें ताकि वे 60 सेकंड से भी कम समय में गुमनाम रूप से सैलरी जोड़ सकें। अधिक डेटा का मतलब है आपके जैसे जॉब सीकर्स और हमारी कम्युनिटी के लिए बेहतर इनसाइट्स!

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं TechnipFMC?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें कस्टमर सर्विस ऑपरेशन्स ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

TechnipFMC में कस्टमर सर्विस ऑपरेशन्स के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $210,600 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
TechnipFMC में कस्टमर सर्विस ऑपरेशन्स भूमिका के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $151,200 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    TechnipFMC के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • FDM Group
  • Kainos
  • AQR Capital Management
  • Arconic
  • EPAM Systems
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/technipfmc/salaries/customer-service-ops.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.