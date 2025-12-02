कंपनी निर्देशिका
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra वेंचर कैपिटलिस्ट वेतन

Tech Mahindra में वेंचर कैपिटलिस्ट मुआवजा in India U1 के लिए प्रति year ₹367K है। Tech Mahindra के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Tech Mahindra?

शामिल पदनाम

एसोसिएट

सामान्य प्रश्न

Tech Mahindra in India में वेंचर कैपिटलिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₹451,864 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Tech Mahindra में वेंचर कैपिटलिस्ट भूमिका in India के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₹318,270 है।

