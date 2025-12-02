Tech Mahindra में वेंचर कैपिटलिस्ट मुआवजा in India U1 के लिए प्रति year ₹367K है। Tech Mahindra के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025
औसत कुल मुआवजा
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
शामिल पदनामनया पदनाम जमा करें
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tech-mahindra/salaries/venture-capitalist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.