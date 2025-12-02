कंपनी निर्देशिका
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra टेक्निकल राइटर वेतन

Tech Mahindra में औसत टेक्निकल राइटर कुल मुआवजा in Canada प्रति year CA$70K से CA$102K तक है। Tech Mahindra के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$57.3K - $66.6K
Canada
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$50.5K$57.3K$66.6K$73.3K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Tech Mahindra?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Tech Mahindra in Canada में टेक्निकल राइटर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CA$101,645 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Tech Mahindra में टेक्निकल राइटर भूमिका in Canada के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CA$70,041 है।

अन्य संसाधन

