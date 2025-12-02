कंपनी निर्देशिका
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर वेतन

Tech Mahindra में टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर मुआवजा in United States U2 के लिए प्रति year $138K से U3 के लिए प्रति year $125K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $150K है। Tech Mahindra के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
U1
Associate Technical Program Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
Technical Program Manager
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
Senior Technical Program Manager
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Tech Mahindra?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Tech Mahindra in United States में टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $250,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Tech Mahindra में टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $130,000 है।

अन्य संसाधन

