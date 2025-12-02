Tech Mahindra टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर वेतन

Tech Mahindra में टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर मुआवजा in United States U2 के लिए प्रति year $138K से U3 के लिए प्रति year $125K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $150K है। Tech Mahindra के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
U1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
