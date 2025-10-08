Swisscom डेवऑप्स इंजीनियर वेतन Netherlands में

Swisscom में डेवऑप्स इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Netherlands Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year €56.5K से Senior Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year €79.8K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Netherlands पैकेज कुल €63.8K है। Swisscom के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/8/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक ()
बोनस
Software Engineer
€56.5K
€56.5K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€79.8K
€76.4K
€0
€3.4K
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Principal Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
|कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
