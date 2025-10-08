कंपनी निर्देशिका
Swisscom डेवऑप्स इंजीनियर वेतन Netherlands में

Swisscom में डेवऑप्स इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Netherlands Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year €56.5K से Senior Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year €79.8K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Netherlands पैकेज कुल €63.8K है। Swisscom के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/8/2025

स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक ()
बोनस
Software Engineer
(प्रवेश स्तर)
€56.5K
€56.5K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€79.8K
€76.4K
€0
€3.4K
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Principal Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Swisscom?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Swisscom in Netherlands में डेवऑप्स इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज €89,577 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Swisscom में डेवऑप्स इंजीनियर भूमिका in Netherlands के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा €58,929 है।

