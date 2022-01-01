कंपनी निर्देशिका
Strategy by PwC वेतन

Strategy by PwC का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $20,000 से उच्च स्तर पर मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट के लिए $333,858 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Strategy by PwC. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/26/2025

मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट
Consultant $256K
Senior Consultant $211K
Associate $111K
Senior Associate $217K
Principal $334K
अकाउंटेंट
$77.6K
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$65.6K

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$70.4K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$118K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$318K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$216K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$20K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$91.8K
वेंचर कैपिटलिस्ट
$254K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Strategy by PwC में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट at the Principal level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $333,858 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Strategy by PwC में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $164,375 है।

