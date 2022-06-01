कंपनी निर्देशिका
Strategic Education वेतन

Strategic Education का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $52,260 से उच्च स्तर पर डेटा साइंस मैनेजर के लिए $180,900 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Strategic Education. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/26/2025

प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $137K
एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट
$52.3K
डेटा साइंस मैनेजर
$181K

प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$73.6K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$58.5K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Strategic Education में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका डेटा साइंस मैनेजर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $180,900 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Strategic Education में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $73,630 है।

अन्य संसाधन