Strapi वेतन

Strapi का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक उत्पाद प्रबंधक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $47,923 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए $80,685 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Strapi. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/23/2025

$160K

उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$47.9K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$80.7K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$63.7K

अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

The highest paying role reported at Strapi is सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $80,685. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Strapi is $63,700.

