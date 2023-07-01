कंपनी निर्देशिका
Strados Labs
    के बारे में

    Strados Labs is a medical technology company that has developed the RESP Sensor Platform, a wearable device and software solution for monitoring respiratory health. The device continuously collects lung sounds and uses machine learning algorithms to detect events like coughing and wheezing. It is lightweight, hands-free, and HIPAA compliant. The platform is designed for use in clinical research and by health systems and clinicians to improve understanding of respiratory status and potentially enable earlier intervention.

    stradoslabs.com
    वेबसाइट
    2016
    स्थापना वर्ष
    31
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $1M-$10M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

    अन्य संसाधन