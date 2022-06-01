कंपनी निर्देशिका
Stanley Black & Decker
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Stanley Black & Decker वेतन

Stanley Black & Decker का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक परियोजना प्रबंधक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $40,603 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक के लिए $433,508 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Stanley Black & Decker. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/19/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
Median $95K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $112K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
Median $134K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $89K
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$104K
व्यवसाय विकास
$236K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$42.6K
डेटा विज्ञान प्रबंधक
$213K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
Median $150K
वित्तीय विश्लेषक
$89.1K
ग्राफिक डिजाइनर
$146K
मानव संसाधन
$61.2K
विपणन
Median $140K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
$80.4K
कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$434K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$40.6K
बिक्री
$152K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$164K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$60.3K
तकनीकी कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$141K
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Stanley Black & Decker में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $433,508 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Stanley Black & Decker में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $123,000 है।

विशेष नौकरियां

    Stanley Black & Decker के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Veeco
  • EPAM Systems
  • Sprinklr
  • Forrester
  • ThoughtWorks
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन