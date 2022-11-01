कंपनी निर्देशिका
Standard Chartered
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Standard Chartered वेतन

Standard Chartered का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक कॉर्पोरेट विकास के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $16,994 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक निवेश बैंकर के लिए $502,500 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Standard Chartered. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/19/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Software Engineer $22K
Lead Software Engineer $29.6K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

उत्पाद प्रबंधक
Median $52.5K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
Median $42.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
तकनीकी कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
Median $150K
लेखाकार
$204K
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$26.4K
कॉर्पोरेट विकास
$17K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$20K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$43.9K
वित्तीय विश्लेषक
$17.1K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$39.4K
निवेश बैंकर
$503K
प्रबंधन परामर्शदाता
$57.1K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
$69.1K
कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$60K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
$43.1K
बिक्री
$56.5K
साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक
$18K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$43.3K
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Standard Chartered में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका निवेश बैंकर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $502,500 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Standard Chartered में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $43,225 है।

विशेष नौकरियां

    Standard Chartered के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • Airbnb
  • Flipkart
  • Stripe
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन