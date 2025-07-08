कंपनी निर्देशिका
SRM Institute of Science and Technology
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

SRM Institute of Science and Technology वेतन

SRM Institute of Science and Technology का मध्यक वेतन सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए $1,172 है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है SRM Institute of Science and Technology. अंतिम अपडेट: 11/30/2025

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$1.2K
SRM Institute of Science and Technology में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $1,172 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
SRM Institute of Science and Technology में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $1,172 है।

