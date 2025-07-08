कंपनी निर्देशिका
Square Yards
Square Yards वेतन

Square Yards का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $2,754 से उच्च स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर के लिए $83,714 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Square Yards. अंतिम अपडेट: 11/30/2025

इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी)
$2.8K
सेल्स इंजीनियर
$12.1K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$25.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$83.7K
Square Yards में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $83,714 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Square Yards में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $18,844 है।

