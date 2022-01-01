कंपनी निर्देशिका
Splice
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Splice वेतन

Splice का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $124,375 से उच्च स्तर पर बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट के लिए $251,250 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Splice. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/19/2025

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $139K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $160K
बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट
$251K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
$124K
मार्केटिंग
$235K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$220K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Splice में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $251,250 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Splice में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $190,072 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Splice के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Zipcar
  • Postmates
  • Zocdoc
  • Collective Health
  • Avvo
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन