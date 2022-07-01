कंपनी निर्देशिका
Splash Financial
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Splash Financial वेतन

Splash Financial का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $180,000 से उच्च स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए $240,000 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Splash Financial. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/19/2025

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $240K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $180K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
$221K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Splash Financial में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $240,000 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Splash Financial में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $221,100 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Splash Financial के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Airbnb
  • Tesla
  • Lyft
  • Spotify
  • Intuit
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन