Spirit Airlines वेतन

Spirit Airlines का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर डेटा एनालिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $91,800 से उच्च स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए $143,100 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Spirit Airlines. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/19/2025

$160K

प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $143K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$91.8K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$124K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $100K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Spirit Airlines में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $143,100 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Spirit Airlines में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $111,908 है।

