Spirent Communications वेतन

Spirent Communications का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर मार्केटिंग ऑपरेशन्स के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $87,063 से उच्च स्तर पर सेल्स इंजीनियर के लिए $201,000 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Spirent Communications. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/19/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $135K

नेटवर्किंग इंजीनियर

मार्केटिंग ऑपरेशन्स
$87.1K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$152K

सेल्स इंजीनियर
$201K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$164K
Spirent Communications में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सेल्स इंजीनियर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $201,000 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Spirent Communications में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $152,471 है।

