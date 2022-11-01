कंपनी निर्देशिका
SEI Investments
SEI Investments वेतन

SEI Investments का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $24,556 से उच्च स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए $155,000 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है SEI Investments. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/25/2025

बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
Median $100K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $155K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $24.6K

अकाउंटेंट
$74.6K
एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट
$42.9K
बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स
$49.2K
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
$50K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

SEI Investments में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $155,000 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
SEI Investments में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $49,980 है।

