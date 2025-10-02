कंपनी निर्देशिका
Sandia National Labs
  • San Francisco Bay Area

Sandia National Labs मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर वेतन San Francisco Bay Area में

Sandia National Labs में मध्यक मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर मुआवजा in San Francisco Bay Area पैकेज प्रति year कुल $212K है। Sandia National Labs के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/2/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Sandia National Labs
R&D Mechanical engineer
Livermore, CA
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$212K
स्तर
Senior Technical Staff Member
मूल वेतन
$212K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
6 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
6 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Sandia National Labs?

$160K

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
सामान्य प्रश्न

Sandia National Labs in San Francisco Bay Area में मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $263,600 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Sandia National Labs में मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर भूमिका in San Francisco Bay Area के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $148,000 है।

अन्य संसाधन