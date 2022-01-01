कंपनी निर्देशिका
Roche
Roche वेतन

Roche का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर कस्टमर सर्विस के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $19,638 से उच्च स्तर पर कॉरपोरेट डेवलपमेंट के लिए $331,500 तक है।

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Software Engineer I $137K
Senior Software Engineer $200K
Staff Software Engineer $200K
Principal Software Engineer $290K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
Data Scientist I $118K
Data Scientist II $160K
Senior Data Scientist $170K

बायोस्टेटिस्टिशियन

प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $196K

मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
Median $133K
बायोमेडिकल इंजीनियर
Median $100K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $304K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
Median $156K
टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
Median $165K
अकाउंटेंट
$25.5K
बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स
$35.7K
बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स मैनेजर
$177K
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$199K
कॉरपोरेट डेवलपमेंट
$332K
कस्टमर सर्विस
$19.6K
डेटा साइंस मैनेजर
$264K
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
$131K
ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेज
$206K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
$71.6K
मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट
$85.8K
मार्केटिंग
$212K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$69.5K
प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$209K
सेल्स
$136K
सेल्स इंजीनियर
$92.5K
साइबर सिक्योरिटी एनालिस्ट
$161K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$98.2K
टेक्निकल राइटर
$48K
यूएक्स रिसर्चर
$101K
वेंचर कैपिटलिस्ट
$176K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Roche on कॉरपोरेट डेवलपमेंट at the Common Range Average level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $331,500. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Roche ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $158,126.

