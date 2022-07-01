कंपनी निर्देशिका
RiskSpan
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
    • के बारे में

    RiskSpan uncovers insights and mitigates risk for loans and structured products. The Edge Platform provides data and predictive models to run forecasts under a range of scenarios and analyze Agency MBS, mortgage assets, loans and structured products. Leverage our bleeding-edge cloud, machine learning, and AI capabilities to scale faster, optimize model builds, and manage information more efficiently.Our industry-leading consultants will design and develop custom solutions, automate your workflows, and bring your analytics to life.Leading capital market, banking and insurance companies choose Edge, consultants, or a perfect mix of the two to make their data beautiful.

    riskspan.com
    वेबसाइट
    2001
    स्थापना वर्ष
    150
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $10M-$50M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

