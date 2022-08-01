कंपनी निर्देशिका
Rise Modular
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
  • Rise Modular के बारे में कुछ ऐसा साझा करें जो दूसरों के लिए उपयोगी हो सकता है (जैसे इंटरव्यू टिप्स, टीम चुनना, अनूठी संस्कृति, आदि)।
    • के बारे में

    Rise Modular is a Minneapolis, MN based startup volumetric modular manufacturer and design build firm focused on the multi-family and hospitality markets in the Midwest. Founded in 2018, the company is backed by Lake Harriet Capital, a Minneapolis based family office investment firm, and its real estate development and investment arm, Lake Harriet Development. Rise Modular's mission is to revolutionize the traditional stick-built construction process by providing faster, innovative, more affordable, higher quality, safer, and more environmentally friendly commercial construction methods. The company is led by entrepreneurs, developers, and modular industry veterans.

    http://risemodular.com
    वेबसाइट
    2018
    स्थापना वर्ष
    60
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $10M-$50M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

    अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

    सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

    यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

    फीचर्ड जॉब्स

      Rise Modular के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

    संबंधित कंपनियां

    • LinkedIn
    • Dropbox
    • Facebook
    • Coinbase
    • Stripe
    • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

    अन्य संसाधन