कंपनी निर्देशिका
Rise Interactive
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Rise Interactive वेतन

Rise Interactive का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $43,210 से उच्च स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए $165,825 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Rise Interactive. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/18/2025

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

मार्केटिंग
$49.8K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$166K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$43.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Rise Interactive में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $165,825 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Rise Interactive में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $49,750 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Rise Interactive के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Netflix
  • SoFi
  • Tesla
  • Dropbox
  • Stripe
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन