Research Innovations फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन United States में

Research Innovations में फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in United States Senior Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year $164K है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $173K है। Research Innovations के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/8/2025

औसत स्तर
मुआवजा जोड़ेंस्तरों की तुलना करें
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक ()
बोनस
Software Engineer I
(प्रवेश स्तर)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$164K
$159K
$0
$5.3K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
देखें 1 अधिक स्तर
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Research Innovations?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Research Innovations in United States में फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $190,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Research Innovations में फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $148,610 है।

