Reliance Industries Limited
Reliance Industries Limited प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

Reliance Industries Limited में मध्यक प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर मुआवजा in India पैकेज प्रति year कुल ₹1.13M है। Reliance Industries Limited के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/30/2025

औसत पैकेज
Reliance Industries Limited
Project Manager
Navi Mumbai, MH, India
प्रति वर्ष कुल
₹1.13M
स्तर
मूल वेतन
₹1.13M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
बोनस
₹0
कंपनी में वर्ष
2-4 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
5-10 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Reliance Industries Limited?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
सामान्य प्रश्न

Reliance Industries Limited in India में प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₹7,587,328 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Reliance Industries Limited में प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर भूमिका in India के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₹1,126,666 है।

