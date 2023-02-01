कंपनी निर्देशिका
Regalix
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Regalix वेतन

Regalix का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर कस्टमर सर्विस के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $3,649 से उच्च स्तर पर डेटा एनालिस्ट के लिए $9,563 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Regalix. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
कस्टमर सर्विस
$3.6K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$9.6K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Regalix में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका डेटा एनालिस्ट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $9,563 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Regalix में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $6,978 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Regalix के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Roblox
  • Google
  • Square
  • Intuit
  • Facebook
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन