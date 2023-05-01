कंपनी निर्देशिका
Redwood Trust
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
    • के बारे में

    Redwood Trust is a specialty finance company in the US that operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The company acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. It also originates and acquires business purpose loans, invests in securities retained from securitization activities, and qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

    http://www.redwoodtrust.com
    वेबसाइट
    1994
    स्थापना वर्ष
    298
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $50M-$100M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

    अन्य संसाधन