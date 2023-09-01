कंपनी निर्देशिका
REA Group
REA Group वेतन

REA Group का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक उत्पाद डिजाइनर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $76,389 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक समाधान वास्तुकार के लिए $144,619 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है REA Group. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/24/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $106K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

डेटा इंजीनियर

उत्पाद प्रबंधक
Median $127K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
Median $76.4K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
Median $131K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$100K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$119K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$145K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

REA Group में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका समाधान वास्तुकार at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $144,619 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
REA Group में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $119,100 है।

विशेष नौकरियां

    REA Group के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

