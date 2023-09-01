कंपनी निर्देशिका
Raisin
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Raisin वेतन

Raisin का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर Cybersecurity Analyst के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $60,022 से उच्च स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर के लिए $110,546 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Raisin. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $91.3K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $83.7K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $111K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Cybersecurity Analyst
$60K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Raisin में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $110,546 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Raisin में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $87,521 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Raisin के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • LinkedIn
  • Stripe
  • DoorDash
  • Facebook
  • Netflix
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन