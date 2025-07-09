कंपनी निर्देशिका
Purdue University
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Purdue University वेतन

Purdue University का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $19,900 से उच्च स्तर पर टोटल रिवॉर्ड्स के लिए $132,335 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Purdue University. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/17/2025

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $72K

रिसर्च साइंटिस्ट

केमिकल इंजीनियर
Median $70K

रिसर्च इंजीनियर

मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
Median $30K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Research Assistant
Median $32K
Research Scientist
Median $30K
एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट
$19.9K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$119K
इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियर
$34.3K
ग्राफिक डिज़ाइनर
$41.4K
हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$29.9K
ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेज
$47.8K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
$39K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$77.6K
टोटल रिवॉर्ड्स
$132K
ट्रस्ट एंड सेफ्टी
$98K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Purdue University में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका टोटल रिवॉर्ड्स at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $132,335 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Purdue University में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $41,392 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Purdue University के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • SoFi
  • Roblox
  • Apple
  • Lyft
  • Microsoft
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन