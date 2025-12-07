PSP Investments ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
PSP Investments
PSP Investments में औसत ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस कुल मुआवजा in Canada प्रति year CA$106K से CA$145K तक है। PSP Investments के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/7/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$83.6K - $99.3K
Canada
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$77.2K$83.6K$99.3K$106K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं PSP Investments?

सामान्य प्रश्न

PSP Investments in Canada में ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CA$145,444 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
PSP Investments में ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस भूमिका in Canada के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CA$106,237 है।

अन्य संसाधन

